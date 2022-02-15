Geeky Gadgets

What’s inside the Samsung Galaxy S22+ (Video)

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone range launched recently and now we get to find out what is inside one of the handsets, the Galaxy S22+.

The video below from PBKreviews gives us a look inside one of Samsung’s new flagship smartphones, lets find out about how the device is put together and how it is designed.

The range includes a total of three handsets, the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as a reminder the Galaxy S22+ comes with a 6.6 inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a Samsung Exynos 2200 depending on which country you are in. The device also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 1286GB of storage 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Other specifications on the new Galaxy S22+ smartphone include a 3700 mAh battery and 25W charging, it comes with a range of cameras including a 10-megapixel front-facing camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back of the handsets, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

It is interesting to see inside the new Samsung Galaxy S22+ smartphone and see how the inside of the handset is designed and how all the parts are put together.

Source & Image Credit: PBKreviews

