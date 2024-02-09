What’s Coming in iOS 17.4 (Video)

Apple enthusiasts and iPhone users, you’re in for a treat with the upcoming iOS 17.4 update. This video below from iReviews will walk you through the second beta version of iOS 17.4, showcasing its exciting new features, thoughtful changes, and overall improvements that promise to enhance your iPhone experience. Let’s dive into what iOS 17.4 Beta 2 brings to the table, keeping in mind the blend of sophistication and clarity suitable for our tech-savvy audience.

iOS 17.4 Beta 2: A Closer Look

The second beta of iOS 17.4 is a hefty update, with a download size of around 1GB, though this may vary based on your device and the version of iOS you’re upgrading from. The build number for this beta is 21E5195e, which hints that we’re likely to see a few more betas before reaching the Release Candidate (RC) stage. The final public release is eagerly anticipated for March, and if you’re as excited as we are, you’ll want to keep an eye on the developments leading up to it.

Key New Features and Changes

iOS 17.4 Beta 2 is packed with enhancements that aim to improve usability, aesthetics, and functionality. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Emoji Galore : Over 100 new emojis have made their way to the iPhone keyboard, offering a richer diversity in skin tones and expressions. This addition will surely spice up your messaging and social media interactions.

: Over 100 new emojis have made their way to the iPhone keyboard, offering a richer diversity in skin tones and expressions. This addition will surely spice up your messaging and social media interactions. City Digital Widget : A nifty new home screen widget from the Clock app now allows you to display the time in different cities, complete with visual animations and the time difference from your current location. This feature is perfect for those who work across time zones or have loved ones abroad.

: A nifty new home screen widget from the Clock app now allows you to display the time in different cities, complete with visual animations and the time difference from your current location. This feature is perfect for those who work across time zones or have loved ones abroad. AirPods Connection Notification : For AirPods users, a new pop-up notification on the Dynamic Island alerts you when your AirPods are connected to another device, providing a seamless way to switch them to the device in use.

: For AirPods users, a new pop-up notification on the Dynamic Island alerts you when your AirPods are connected to another device, providing a seamless way to switch them to the device in use. Music App Animation : A subtle yet delightful new animation has been introduced when changing song titles, enhancing the visual experience within the Music app.

: A subtle yet delightful new animation has been introduced when changing song titles, enhancing the visual experience within the Music app. Enhanced Call Screen Visibility : The call screen wallpaper now darkens during calls for improved visibility of controls, a small but significant tweak for better user experience.

: The call screen wallpaper now darkens during calls for improved visibility of controls, a small but significant tweak for better user experience. Podcast App Player Redesign : The podcast player sports a smaller, cleaner design, aligned with the aesthetic of the Music and Books apps, including a new “Home” label for consistency.

: The podcast player sports a smaller, cleaner design, aligned with the aesthetic of the Music and Books apps, including a new “Home” label for consistency. App Store Splash Screen : A refreshed introduction screen emphasizes the App Store as a safe and trusted place for downloading apps, with a special nod to app sideloading for EU users, ensuring compliance with regional regulations.

: A refreshed introduction screen emphasizes the App Store as a safe and trusted place for downloading apps, with a special nod to app sideloading for EU users, ensuring compliance with regional regulations. Privacy Setting for Wallet Connection : A new option under Privacy and Security settings aims to enhance the Wallet app’s connection reliability, disabled by default to give users control over their privacy.

: A new option under Privacy and Security settings aims to enhance the Wallet app’s connection reliability, disabled by default to give users control over their privacy. Live Activity for Stopwatch: Initially introduced and then disabled in Beta 2, this feature displayed stopwatch live activity on the Dynamic Island and lock screen, hinting at potential reintroduction in future betas.

Battery and Performance Insights

With iOS 17.4 Beta 2, users can anticipate noticeable improvements in device performance, including slight increases in single and multi-core scores. Battery performance remains a focus, with Apple aiming for enhancements in future betas to ensure your iPhone runs smoothly and efficiently.

What to Expect Next

As Apple gears up for the final release of iOS 17.4 in mid-March, anticipation builds for the mix of new features and performance enhancements that this update promises. With a likely weekly schedule for releasing subsequent betas, Apple is fine-tuning iOS 17.4 to ensure it meets user expectations for reliability, functionality, and innovation.

iOS 17.4 is shaping up to be a significant update that will bring a host of new features and improvements to enhance your iPhone experience. Whether you’re excited about the new emojis, the practical city digital widget, or the various app updates and performance enhancements, iOS 17.4 has something for every iPhone user.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the final release, and prepare for an even more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable iPhone experience with iOS 17.4.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



