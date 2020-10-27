What power adapter should you use with the iPhone 12 MagSafe Charger (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone 12 can be used with a MagSafe Charger which connects to the back 0f the handset with magnets, Apple will charge you £39 for this charger.

The iPhone 12 does not come with a power adapter in the box, so you will either need to use one you have or buy one from Apple, this will cost you another $19.

Zollotech have been testing out various power adapters with the new MagSafe charger to find out which one works best, lets have a look at the video and find out.

As we can see from the video the new MagSafe charger is designed to charge at up to 15W, in order to get this speed you will need to use one of Apple’s chargers to get the best speed.

The only power adapter which delivers Apple’s 15W charge via the MagSafe is Apple’s own 20W wireless charger. All of the other chargers even Apple’s chargers are charging at a lower rate.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

