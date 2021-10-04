What is new in iOS 15.0.1 (Video)

Apple has now released a new update for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 15.0.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.0.1 for the iPad.

This update comes with a range of bug fixes for a couple of issues that were found in iOS 15, it also comes with some performance improvements and some security updates.

As we can see from the video this software update for the iPhone and iPad fixes a range of issues in Apple’s iOS software.

This update fixes the Unlock with Apple Watch bug that would stop the feature working on the iPhone 13 when you were wearing a face mask. This bug was only on the iPhone 13 and not other models of the iPhone like the iPhone 12 or iPhone 11.

It also fixes a bug related to workouts with Apple Fitness+ which were being triggered on the Apple Watch by mistake. It also fixes the issues related to storage on the Apple Watch where it was wrongly reporting that you were running out of storage on your device when you had plenty of storage.

The new iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 software updates are now available to download, you can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

