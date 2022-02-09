What does Snapchat Pending mean and how you can fix it

Snapchat users wondering how they caused a pending status to be shown on messages or profile pages of friends. Will find that this tutorial explains how their actions or third-party actions may have triggered the pending status to appear.

A Snapchat Pending label can appear in several places, such as under your friend’s name on their profile page or within a conversation or direct message within the chat feed. Snapchat shows a pending status for a number of different reasons, all of which are listed below.

Why are my Snapchat messages pending?

1. Check your Internet connection

First check that you have an Internet connection to your computer and that your mobile device has cellular service. If no Internet connection is available, the Snapchat app cannot function correctly. Any messages unable to be sent will “pending”. The message status will appear next to the message you are trying to send.

2. Snapchat service unavailable

If you see a lot of pending messages appear in your Snapchat app all at once. It could be a good sign that the Snapchat service is experiencing difficulties and is temporarily unavailable. Or it could mean that you might need to close your app on your mobile device or maybe even hard reset your mobile phone to correct the issue.

3. A friend request hasn’t been accepted yet

If you have recently sent a friend request to a Snapchat user and they haven’t yet approved it. This will make any messages you send to them to be set to pending until they confirm you as a friend.

4. Blocked

If you checked all the above and are still seeing a pending status in the Snapchat app. It may be possible that a friend or user has unfortunately blocked you. Snapchat will not notify you if this has happened, but you will see a pending label for any messages you try to send to a user that has blocked you.

5. Unfriended

Similarly, if a friend or Snapchat user has unfriended you, any messages you try to send them will be pending. The app will display the message status on both your friends’ profile page and next to the message you have sent.

6. Privacy policy

Another reason you may see a pending notification as if you have harassed other Snapchat members and violated the company’s privacy policy. This will cause Snapchat to restrict your accounts functionality.

How to fix a pending message.

As we have already discussed quickly if you are receiving several pending messages within your Snapchat app. It might be worth checking your Internet connection and rebooting your device or mobile phone. If this doesn’t correct the issue, try sending a message to another friend to see whether that has gone through correctly. If it does, then you know it is not your app, phone or computer that is causing the issue and the Snapchat service works correctly.

Unfortunately, if a friend has blocked you or unfriended you, then you may need to contact them using a different messaging service if possible or in real-life, if needed, to correct the issue. But don’t forget if you keep harassing people through the Snapchat service. You could be in breach of the company’s privacy policy and the company may class your actions as harassment or bullying in a worst-case scenario. Sometimes it is best just to accept what has happened and move on communicating with your other Snapchat friends.

For more information on any Snapchat issue jump over to the official support site.

