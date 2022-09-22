New Wednesday Addams TV series teaser released by Netflix

Addams family fans patiently waiting for the release of the new Wednesday TV series following the adventures of Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family, will be pleased to know that Netflix has released a new teaser trailer allowing you to join the Nevermore Academy.

The Nevermore Academy, is the alma mater of Gomez and Morticia Addams, and the home to outcasts of all kinds, check out the trailer below to learn more about how you can sign up ahead of the TV series premiere on the Netflix streaming service.

“A coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy focusing on Wednesday Addams and her years as a high school student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago—all while navigating her new relationships.”

Wednesday TV Series

“Nevermore is a safe haven for our students to learn and grow no matter who they are. For over 200 years we have welcomed Outcasts of all kinds — werewolves, vampires, sirens and gorgons. As Principal it is my honor to announce that Nevermore is now accepting applications from everybody. I extend my personal invitation to each and everyone of you to apply to our very unique school. – Principal Larissa Weems”

Source : Netflix



