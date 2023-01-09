Wednesday Addams Season 2 announcement trailer

If you enjoyed the first season of the hugely popular Netflix Wednesday Addams TV series that premiered last year on the streaming service. You will be pleased to know that Netflix has released a new announcement trailer for a second season although no date has been confirmed for Wednesday Addams Season 2 as yet by Netflix.

Wednesday Addams is played by Jenna Ortega in the series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci. Four of the eight original episodes in the first season of been directed by Tim Burton who also serves as an executive producer.

Wednesday Addams Season 2

“Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy.”

Season 1 storyline

“Wednesday Addams is expelled from her school after dumping live piranhas into the school’s pool in retaliation for the boys’ water polo team bullying her brother, Pugsley. Consequently, her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, enroll her at their high school alma mater, Nevermore Academy, a private school for monstrous outcasts, in the town of Jericho, Vermont.

Wednesday’s cold, emotionless personality and her defiant nature make it difficult for her to connect with her schoolmates and cause her to run afoul of the school’s principal. However, she discovers she has inherited her mother’s psychic abilities which allow her to solve a local murder mystery.”

