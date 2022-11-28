Cloudburst all-terrain weatherproof sneaker 28% off

Vessi Footwear based in Vancouver Canada has taken to Kickstarter once again to launch its latest all-terrain waterproof sneaker in the form of the Cloudburst. Constructed using temperature regulating materials the sneakers keep your feet cool in summer and warm in winter, featuring added traction in the soles.

The all day, any weather sneaker has been inspired by outdoor colours and is available in frost white, dusk purple, peak black and boreal green. Breathable and easy to clean by simply rinsing them off at the end of your day the sneakers and are now available via Kickstarter and have raised over $600,000 thanks to nearly 4,000 backers with still 16 days remaining on its campaign. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $129 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Meet Dyma-tex – our proprietary multilayer knit engineered with thousands of nano sized pores small enough to keep water out, but large enough to let heat and sweat escape. It’s permanently integrated within the knit of your Vessis for dualclimate defense against rain, snow, sand, and more.”

Weatherproof sneakers

If the Cloudburst crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Cloudburst weatherproof sneaker project review the promotional video below.

“We’re Vessi, a team of passionate people who made it our mission to make rain more fun. That’s why we set out to make all-weather gear that lets creative, adventurous people do what they love in the rain or shine. We started with the world’s first 100% waterproof sneaker, right here on Kickstarter. What started off as a project between 3 friends back in 2018 has now grown to over a team of 50+ all thanks to the Kickstarter Community! We cannot wait to take waterproof footwear to new heights. “

“The Cloudburst runs true to size. If you’re between sizes, size up for a more relaxed fit or size down for a more snug fit. Our flexible knit will conform to the shape of your foot over time.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the weatherproof sneaker, jump over to the official Cloudburst crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals