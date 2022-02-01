Mofu Japanese inspired blanket designed to reduce stress, increase relaxation and aid sleep

If you have trouble relaxing you may need to treat yourself to a new Japanese inspired blanket such as the Mofu, specifically designed to help you relax, reduce stress and help you sleep. The Japanese inspired blanket takes the form of a cotton blanket designed for chilling out, snuggling up and relaxing at home or ever you may be.

Mofu incorporates fray resistant, thermoregulating fibres with breathability making it durable, lightweight and super comfy, say its creators. Early bird pledges are now available for the snuggly project from roughly $99 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates).

“So why buy a run-of-the-mill, mass produced, low-quality blanket? Mofu is delicately stitched using traditional Japanese craftsmanship, integrated with modern ingenuity that will last a lifetime. In making Mofu we wrapped ourselves up in the good, the bad and the straight out ugly in order to identify what we wanted in the perfect blanket. Most blankets are tightly woven to trap heat and only designed for cold weather. Or they’re loose-knitted to allow airflow but not maintain constant warmth. Mofu incorporates thermoregulating fibres, which means you’re never too hot or too cold.”

If the Mofu crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Mofu Japanese blanket project review the promotional video below.

“Mofu’s multilayer weave technology is designed to evenly distribute heat across your entire body. It achieves this by regulating airflow against your skin increasing breathability, while decreasing perspiration. So it’s always highly breathable regardless of the temperature guaranteeing you deep, uninterrupted sleep all year round. And while other blankets are made from plastic polyester which causes sweating and holds odours, Mofu is made from 100% natural materials.”

“Its unique ‘breathe-weave’ ensures even heat regulation so Mofu is super versatile and can be used in both summer and winter. Blankets are an important part of Japanese culture, both in terms of comfort and design. The Japanese town of Izumiotsu has been weaving handcrafted blankets since the 17th century. Noble people would travel all across Japan to secure these highly prized blankets.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Japanese blanket, jump over to the official Mofu crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

