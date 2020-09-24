Western Digital WD Purple Line

Western Digital has today expanded its line of surveillance storage solutions announcing the imminent availability of its new WD Purple 18 TB HDD, which will be available next month during October 2020.

“Leading the industry in capacity for surveillance drives, the new WD Purple 18 TB HDD is designed for NVRs and video analytics appliances as well as GPU-enabled devices that can deliver both real-time and post analytics applications. Offering 28 percent more capacity than the previous generation, the new 18 TB drive has room to spare for storing video, reference images and metadata at the edge, to support more effective AI. WD Purple drives from 8 TB to 18 TB feature AllFrame AI technology that enables recording of up to 64 high-definition cameras, as well as an additional 32 streams for deep learning analytics.”

As well as announcing their new WD Purple 18 TB HDD, Western Digital also announced the WD Purple SC QD101 1 TB microSD card which will be arriving in stores during November 2020.

“This WD Purple 1 TB microSD card is designed for AI-enabled cameras, surveillance cameras and edge devices, serving as primary or back-up data storage. It is based on Western Digital’s advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology, and delivers a combination of ultra-high endurance with up to 500 P/E cycles and comes in 1 TB, 512 GB, 256 GB, 128 GB, 64 GB and 32 GB capacities*. Rugged and durable, the WD Purple microSD card is weather resistant, humidity resistant and can withstand temperatures from -25° degrees to 85° degrees C. In compatible cameras, the card health monitor provides installers and integrators with the ability to gauge the remaining endurance and preemptively service the card if needed.”

Source : WD

