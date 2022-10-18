Craighill a design and manufacturing brand rooted in curiosity, ingenuity, and pleasure based in Brooklyn, New York. Has raised over $500,000 thanks to over 3,000 backers from its latest Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign which is entering his last days. The unique Wavelinks puzzle is constructed from for heavy steel pieces that magically interlock to create a modern “masterpiece of mechanical” engineering. Wavelinks has been created to provide an elegant yet challenging and deeply satisfying puzzle.

“We’re Craighill and Art of Play. Two curious companies, one shared obsession: creating beautiful objects that evoke wonder. The first thing you’ll notice is the beautiful form – this is an eye-catching object. Upon picking it up, you’ll be struck by the surprising weight. Hot dog, this thing is heavy! The contrast of the stainless steel and matte black highlights the beauty of the wave-like seam, and allows for two different assembly configurations.”

If the Wavelinks crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Wavelinks puzzle project play the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $98 or £87 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Next, you’ll be pulled into the mysterious challenge of discovering how it works. Whether you’re assembling it or taking it apart, it’s delightfully surprising. The Wavelinks moves in a way that’s unlike anything you’ve experienced before. Finally, once you’ve cracked the code, a sense of unvarnished satisfaction will wash over you. You’ve reached the mountaintop!”

“Even after you’ve unlocked the secret, the magic continues. The Wavelinks is an amazing puzzle to share with curious friends. You can blow their minds, help them through moments of frustration, and guide them into the inner sanctum of mastery and knowledge.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the puzzle, jump over to the official Wavelinks crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

