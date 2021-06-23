Tetra mechanical puzzle consist of four identical pieces

The design team at Craighill have created a unique mechanical puzzle called Tetra which consists of four identical pieces of stainless steel that interlock to create a pyramid. “On first glance the Tetra Puzzle might seem fairly straightforward; in reality it’s anything but intuitive” say its designers. The Tetra Puzzle is available in two different finishes Stainless Steel showcasing the metal in its natural state and Vapor Black. Vapor Black is a coating that is applied to the stainless steel called physical vapor deposition (or PVD), providing a super-durable finish which is matte in texture and a dark alternative to the stainless steel.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $78 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Tetra campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Tetra puzzle project review the promotional video below.

“We’re Craighill. We design and manufacture enduring objects that spark a sense of wonder. To preorder the Tetra Puzzle and bring it to life, click Back This Project. Or scroll on for more details. What makes the Tetra Puzzle special? It’s a captivating and mysterious challenge to understand and unlock. It activates your spatial reasoning and manual dexterity skills in a way that’s immersive and deeply engaging — some people call this a flow state, we call it Puzzle Time”

“Solving it requires focus, attention, and an exploratory mindset that’s innately gratifying. It pushes your boundaries — if only a little bit — and invites you to learn something new.The Tetra Puzzle is a joy to keep coming back to. The weight of the object is satisfying, and the simultaneous movement of all four pieces remains enchanting even after you’ve mastered it. Stuck on a call? You’ll reach for the Tetra.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the puzzle, jump over to the official Tetra crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals