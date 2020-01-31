Senja all terrain merino wool waterproof sneakers

If you are in the market for a lightweight pair of breathable sneakers, constructed for all-terrain, you may be interested in the Senja merino wool knit shoes, launched via Kickstarter this month. With still 50 days remaining the campaign has raised over $50,000 thanks to over 400 backers.

“Fit for the trail, the beach, the climb, and the city, Senja is a waterproof shoe that keeps you cool, dry, and comfortable no matter the season or the terrain. You’ll feel amazing in Senja, and not only for its FlexForm slip-on comfort. Senja is made from eco-friendly materials so you can wander far, free, and sustainably into the future. Senja’s global-friendliness comes from years of engineering and design, but we have to give a shout-out to our most important contributors: Merino sheep. These sheep provide the wool that gives Senja their strength, comfort, and so much more. “

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals