V-Tex V20 NASA inspired, nanotech, waterproof shoes in a range of styles from $79

New footwear has launched via Indiegogo this week inspired by NASA technology and constructed using silver coated fibers, used by healthcare facilities and NASA to keep bad odors at bay. The V-Tex V20 shoes block 99.9% of bacteria which causes bad odour say it’s creators, providing a more comfortable and sterile environment for your feet. The Vtex V20 shoes will keep your feet dry and fresh even without socks thanks to the replaceable bamboo insole covers.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique shoes from roughly $79 or £61, offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the V-Tex V20 shoes Indiegogo campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the V-Tex V20 shoes project view the promotional video below.

“Vtex Nanotech membrane uses advanced patented technology to prevent dampness and has been tested and proven to block 99.9% of the cause of the bad odor. To perfect the odor protection, we have integrated a long-lasting deodorant technology to the Vtex V20 fabric. We also added our new Bamboo insoles with cushiony memory foam. The bamboo sucks moisture and bad smell away while keeping you dry and fresh. The cushiony memory foam provides support and comfort. It’s like having high-quality mattresses inside your shoes.”

“Vtex is ultra hygienic, ensuring optimal freshness and cleanliness. Vtex fabric uses a self sterilizing technology which is also used by NASA and medical facilities. We tested the efficiency of our technology and Vtex scored a grade of ‘surgical level’. There is no better way to protect your feet than with the Vtex V20.”

Vtex’s advanced nanotech efficiently blocks outside elements from infiltrating your shoes while still being ultra-breathable. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official V-Tex V20 shoes crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

