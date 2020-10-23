REBO water bottle helps you stay hydrated

REBO is a unique water bottle and that it not only tracks your water intake levels but also funds a collection of plastic waste pollution helping the environment every time you drink. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the REBO Smart Bottle launched via Indiegogo earlier this year and available to back at an early bird discount price of $68 or £53 offering 40% saving off the recommended retail price.

The water bottle is fitted with integrated LED notification lights that allow you to quickly see whether your water intake is on track with your daily requirements. “For every REBO bottle you refill and drink we will collect one plastic bottle polluting the environment thanks to our highly accurate time-of-flight sensor” say it’s creators.

“Our planet is drowning in plastic waste. It concentrates into great garbage patches covering miles and miles of our oceans. It washes up on pristine beaches and remote islands, moved across the face of the Earth before arriving, unwanted, back on land. It’s everywhere. In the stomachs of more than half the world’s sea turtles and nearly all of its marine birds. In the food, drinking water and even the air we breathe (humans ingest an average of 5 grams of microplastic every week – the equivalent of a credit card.) And if we keep consuming plastic at this rate, by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans.”

More information on the environmentally friendly REBO water bottle and daily hydration tracker jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source: Indiegogo

