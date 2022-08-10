watchOS 9 public beta 3 released

As well as the new public beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple has also released a number of other new betas, this includes the new watchOS 9 public beta 3.

We had watchOS 9 Beta 5 for developers earlier this week, this was released along with iOS 16 beta 5, iPadOS 16 beta 5, macOS 13 Ventura beta 5, and tvOS 16 beta 5.

The new watchOS 9 software will bring a range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes some new workouts which will include ones for swimming, running, and also triathlon.

Apple will also expand the sleep tracking features on the Apple Watch with the new watchOS 9 software, it will be able to track more things including REM, Deep Sleep, Core, and more.

Apple is expected to release its new watchOS 9 software update along with its new Apple Watches in September. We are expecting two new models this year, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch Pro.

The apple Watch pro is apparently designed for extreme sports, the devcie will be a rugged smartwatch and it will feature a titanium casing and more.

The new watchOS 9 public beta 3 is now available to try out, you will need to register with Apple as a public beta tester, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals