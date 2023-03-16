watchOS 9.4 beta 4 released

Apple has released watchOS 9.4 beta 4 to developers, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of the software as well.

The new beta of watchOS 9.4 has been released along with new betas of Apple’s iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 and it bring some new features to the Apple Watch. This update will also include a range of bug fixes and also some performance improvements for the Apple Watch.

This includes some new emojis for Unicode 15, there are a total of 31 new emojis and these include a donkey, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, blue heart, pink heart, and many more.

The new watchOS 9.4 beta 4 software is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

We are expecting Apple to release the Release Candidate version of watchOS 9.4 next week and then we should get the final version of the software the following week.We should alos get the Release Candidate versions of Apple’s iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 some time next week as well. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of the watchOS 9.4 software update, we will let you know.

Source Apple





