watchOS 9.2 lands on the Apple Watch

Apple has released its new watchOS 9.2 software update for the Apple Watch. The update comes at the same time as iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and iPadOS 16.2.

The new watchOS 9.2 software update brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, the update also includes a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Here are the release notes:

watchOS 9.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

– Outdoor Run workout now automatically detects when you arrive at a running track and provides track specific metrics

– Race Route lets you compete against your previous performance in Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair Workouts

– New custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for more accurate metrics

– Noise app displays when environmental sound levels are reduced while wearing AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods Max with active noise cancellation

– Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers and smart home accessories, and unlock doors with home keys in Wallet

– Accessibility support to visualize when Siren is in use on Apple Watch Ultra

– Improved response time and accuracy of hand gesture controls for AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions

– Crash Detection optimizations on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

– Fix for bug that causes display of incorrect watch time immediately after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus

– Fix for bug causing interruptions to mindfulness sessions

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can install the watchOS 9.2 software update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your watch on its charger to make sure it is at least 50 percent charged.

Source Apple, MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals