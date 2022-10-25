watchOS 9.1 released for the Apple Watch

We have already heard about macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, and iOS 16.1, and now we have watchOS 9.1 for the Apple Watch.

The watchOS 9.1 software update brings some improvements to the Apple Watch, this includes an extended battery life when hiking, running, walking outdoors, and more. You can now also download Music to the Apple Watch when the device is off the charger.

The update also includes a range of bug fixes, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

This update includes improvements for your Apple Watch.

– Battery life extended during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra

– Music can download while Apple Watch is off charger using Wi-Fi or cellular

– Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

This update also includes bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 9.1 software update is now available to download, you can install it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. You will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent.

