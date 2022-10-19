watchOS 9.1 Release Candidate released to developers

Apple has released another new beta to developers, watchOS 9.1 Release Candidate, this is the final beta of the software before its general release.

Apple has confirmed that iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura ate coming next Monday the 24th of October, we are also expecting watchOS 9.1 to be released at the same time.

This update will bring some improved battery life to the Apple Watch and alsp some updates for the Apple Watch S2 2nd generation and the Apple Watch Ultra.

Here are the release notes from Apple:

This update includes improvements for your

Apple Watch.

– Battery life extended during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra

– Music can download while Apple Watch is off charger using Wi-Fi or cellular

– Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

This update also includes bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 9.1 Release Candidate software is now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website.

Source Apple, MacRumors



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals