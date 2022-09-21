watchOS 9.1 beta 2 released to developers

Apple recently released iOS 16.1 beta 2 to developers and they also released watchOS 9.1 beta 2 for the Apple Watch at the same time. There should also be a new public beta of this software released this week.

The new beta of watchOS 9.1 comes a week after the first beta, it brings some performance improvements, bug fixes, and also some new features to the Apple Watch.

This update will bring some changes to Apple Fitness with some improvements to the existing Fitness features on the device. The majority of the new features were released with the watchOS 9 software update.

The new watchOS 9.1 beta 2 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

We are expecting the final version of watchOS 9.1 sometime in October, along with the iOS 16.1 update and some other updates.

There should be a number of other new software updates coming from Apple in October as well as Apple is rumored to be holding a Mac and iPad event in October.

This should mean that we will finally get the releases of iPadOS 16 although the first release of this softwarer will be iPadOS 16.1, we are also expecting macOS Ventura at the same time.

