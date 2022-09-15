Apple releases watchOS 9.1 beta 1

Earlier this week Apple releases watchOS 9 and now we have a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 9.1 beta 1.

The new watchOS 9.1 beta was released along with a new beta of iOS 16.1 for the iPhone, it brings a range of new updates to the Apple Watch, exactly what is included is not known as yet.

The watchOS 9 software update that landed earlier this week has added some great new features to the Apple Watch.

This includes a new range of watch faces and some new sleep tracking features. You can now track REM, Core, and Deep sleep on your Apple Watch, this makes the sleep tracking feature much more comprehensive.

Apple has also added a new Low Power Mode to the Apple Watch that is designed to give you longer battery life on your device. There is also a new range of Fitness features plus some improvements to existing ones.

Apple’s watchOS 9 beta 1 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

We are expecting Apple to release a public beta of watchOS 9.1 sometime soon, it will be a while before the final version of watchOS 9.1 is released as this is only the first beta in the series.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Daniel Cañibano



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals