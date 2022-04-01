watchOS 8.5.1 released for the Apple Watch

As well as the new iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 update for the iPhone and iPad, Apple also released a new update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.5.1.

This update has been released a couple of weeks after Apple released their watchOS 8.5 software update, this release mainly appears to include a range of bug fixes and also performance improvements. We are not expecting any major new features in this release.

There are no details on exactly what is included in this new software update for the Apple Watch, you can see the official release notes from Apple below.

watchOS 8.5.1 includes security updates and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

The new watchOS 8.5.1 software update is now available to download. You can install the update on your device from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Your Apple Watch will need to be placed on its charger and have at least 50 percent battery in order to install the update.

If you have installed the new watchOS 8.5.1 software update on your Apple Watch and have noticed any new features or changes, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Source Apple

