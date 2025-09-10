watchOS 26 RC Released: Meet Your New AI-Powered “Workout Buddy”

Apple has officially unveiled WatchOS 26 RC, a significant update for Apple Watch users, set to launch on September 15, 2025. This release introduces a variety of features aimed at enhancing personalization, improving functionality, and refining the overall user experience. From innovative watch faces to smarter usability tools, WatchOS 26 RC is designed to deliver a more seamless and engaging experience for users, making sure the Apple Watch remains a versatile and indispensable device. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details about the new watchOS 26 RC.

What’s New in Watch Faces and Customization

One of the standout features of WatchOS 26 RC is the addition of three new watch faces: Waypoint, Flow, and Exactograph. These designs not only bring a fresh, modern aesthetic but also offer extensive customization options to suit individual preferences. Key features include:

Color Adjustments: Personalize the watch face colors to match your style or mood.

Personalize the watch face colors to match your style or mood. Night Mode: Enhanced visibility in low-light conditions for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Enhanced visibility in low-light conditions for a more comfortable viewing experience. Complications: Access essential information, such as weather, fitness stats, or calendar events, directly from your watch face.

To streamline the interface and focus on contemporary designs, Apple has retired several older watch faces, including Toy Story, Vapor, Liquid Metal, Water, Fire, and Granite. This decision reflects Apple’s commitment to offering a curated selection of watch faces that align with current user preferences and design trends.

Enhanced App Functionality

WatchOS 26 RC introduces significant updates to core apps, making them more intuitive and feature-rich. These enhancements aim to improve productivity and personalization:

Sleep App: A new sleep score graph provides a detailed analysis of your sleep patterns, while an updated icon simplifies navigation.

A new sleep score graph provides a detailed analysis of your sleep patterns, while an updated icon simplifies navigation. Notes App: This newly added app allows you to create and sync notes using dictation, scribbles, or a keyboard, making sure seamless integration across all your Apple devices.

This newly added app allows you to create and sync notes using dictation, scribbles, or a keyboard, making sure seamless integration across all your Apple devices. Messages App: Customize conversations with personalized wallpapers and participate in interactive polls directly from your watch.

Customize conversations with personalized wallpapers and participate in interactive polls directly from your watch. Workout App: A redesigned interface with a liquid glass design introduces features like Workout Buddy, voice alerts, and music integration to elevate your fitness sessions.

These updates are designed to make everyday tasks more efficient while adding a layer of personalization to your interactions, making sure that your Apple Watch adapts to your unique needs.

Streamlined Usability Features

WatchOS 26 RC focuses on improving usability with features that make the Apple Watch more intuitive and responsive. Key updates include:

Adaptive Sound Notifications: Alerts automatically adjust based on your environment, making sure you never miss important updates, whether you’re in a quiet room or a noisy setting.

Alerts automatically adjust based on your environment, making sure you never miss important updates, whether you’re in a quiet room or a noisy setting. Flip Gesture: Dismiss notifications, calls, or timers with a simple wrist flip, adding convenience to your daily routine.

Dismiss notifications, calls, or timers with a simple wrist flip, adding convenience to your daily routine. Redesigned Control Center: The updated layout now supports third-party shortcuts and smart home controls, providing quicker access to essential features.

The updated layout now supports third-party shortcuts and smart home controls, providing quicker access to essential features. App Deletion: Manage your apps more efficiently by removing them directly from the watch interface, simplifying organization.

These enhancements are designed to simplify interactions and make the Apple Watch more responsive to your needs, making sure a smoother and more intuitive user experience.

Refined Design and Performance Updates

WatchOS 26 RC introduces a sleek and modern aesthetic with the implementation of a liquid glass design. This visual upgrade is applied across various elements, including the Control Center, notifications, and app interfaces, creating a cohesive and polished look. Additionally, new animations for buttons, the digital crown, and the action button make interactions feel smoother and more engaging.

Performance improvements are another highlight of this update. The interface has been optimized for faster navigation and quicker responses, making sure a seamless experience across all features. Battery life has also been prioritized, with new tools to help users manage power more effectively:

Low Power Mode Notifications: Receive alerts when your battery is draining faster than expected, allowing you to take action before running out of power.

Receive alerts when your battery is draining faster than expected, allowing you to take action before running out of power. Accessory Battery Monitoring: Track the battery levels of connected accessories, such as AirPods, directly from your watch.

These updates ensure that the Apple Watch remains both visually appealing and highly functional, meeting the demands of modern users.

Smarter Features for Everyday Use

WatchOS 26 RC introduces several intelligent features designed to enhance functionality and accessibility in everyday scenarios. These include:

Smart Hints: Quickly access apps and features, such as backtracking during hikes, for more efficient navigation and convenience.

Quickly access apps and features, such as backtracking during hikes, for more efficient navigation and convenience. Live Transcripts: Real-time transcription for phone calls improves communication and accessibility, particularly for users with hearing impairments.

Real-time transcription for phone calls improves communication and accessibility, particularly for users with hearing impairments. Hold Assist: Manage calls effortlessly with a feature that holds calls for you when necessary, making sure you stay in control of your conversations.

Minor updates to app icons and layouts further refine the interface, creating a polished and cohesive user experience. These intelligent features are designed to make the Apple Watch an even more indispensable tool for managing daily tasks and staying connected.

WatchOS 26 RC represents a comprehensive update that combines functionality, design, and performance to elevate the Apple Watch experience. Whether you’re customizing your watch face, tracking fitness goals, or managing daily tasks, this update offers tools to make your interactions more intuitive and personalized. With its focus on usability, aesthetics, and intelligent features, WatchOS 26 RC ensures that your Apple Watch continues to be a powerful and versatile companion for everyday life.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



