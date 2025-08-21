watchOS 26 Beta 7: The New Features

Apple has officially released watchOS 26 Beta 7 for developers and Public Beta 4 for testers, marking another step toward the final rollout of its latest smartwatch operating system. This update introduces a range of new features, performance enhancements, and bug fixes, all aimed at improving the overall user experience. With the final version expected to launch in mid-September 2024, this beta provides a glimpse into what users can anticipate from the upcoming release. The video below from zollotech gives us more details on the latest watchOS 26 beta.

Blood Oxygen Monitoring Returns

One of the most notable updates in watchOS 26 Beta 7 is the return of the blood oxygen monitoring feature for select Apple Watch models. If you own an Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, or Ultra 2 purchased in the U.S. after January 2024, you can now access this functionality. This feature allows you to measure your blood oxygen levels, providing valuable health insights that sync seamlessly with your paired iPhone for detailed tracking and analysis.

However, it’s important to note that this update is not available for older Apple Watch models or devices sold outside the U.S., which will retain their existing capabilities. This limitation underscores Apple’s focus on using the latest hardware advancements to deliver enhanced functionality.

New Features and Functional Enhancements

watchOS 26 Beta 7 introduces several new features and refinements designed to improve usability, engagement, and convenience. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to delivering practical tools that enhance the Apple Watch experience. Key highlights include:

National Parks Activity Challenge: Launching on August 24, 2025, this fitness challenge encourages users to stay active by completing specific goals. Participants can earn exclusive rewards, promoting a healthier lifestyle while celebrating the beauty of national parks.

Expanded Digital Driver's License Support: Montana has joined the growing list of states that support digital driver's licenses in the Wallet app. This expansion makes it easier for users to carry essential identification securely on their Apple Watch.

Enhanced Water Eject Functionality: Improvements to the water eject feature provide better protection against water damage, particularly for users who frequently engage in aquatic activities. This refinement ensures greater reliability in challenging environments.

Refined Control Center Icons: Updated icons in the Control Center offer a more intuitive and visually appealing interface, making it easier for users to navigate and access key functions.

These enhancements not only improve the watch’s functionality but also contribute to a more engaging and user-friendly experience.

Bug Fixes and Remaining Issues

With this beta release, Apple has addressed 16 categories of bugs, resolving issues related to interface performance, hardware interactions, and app functionality. These fixes result in a smoother and more reliable experience for users, showcasing Apple’s dedication to refining its software.

Despite these improvements, eight categories of known issues remain, as outlined in Apple’s release notes. This is a typical aspect of beta software, where ongoing refinements are expected as the final release date approaches. Developers and testers are encouraged to report any additional issues to help Apple further optimize the operating system.

Performance and Stability Enhancements

Performance and stability remain central to the updates in watchOS 26 Beta 7. Users will notice faster app loading times and improved system responsiveness, making sure a more seamless experience. These enhancements are particularly evident in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which continues to deliver over a day of use on a single charge, maintaining its reputation for exceptional battery life.

The focus on optimizing performance and reliability highlights Apple’s commitment to delivering a smartwatch operating system that meets the high expectations of its users. These improvements ensure that the Apple Watch remains a dependable companion for daily activities and fitness tracking.

Release Timeline and Upgrade Advice

The final version of watchOS 26 is expected to launch in mid-September 2024, aligning with Apple’s annual product announcements. For developers and testers already using a beta version, upgrading to Beta 7 is highly recommended to take advantage of the latest features and fixes.

However, for users not enrolled in the beta program, it’s advisable to wait for the stable release to avoid potential issues associated with beta software. It’s also worth noting that downgrading from a beta version requires assistance from Apple, so users should proceed with caution if they decide to test the software.

What to Expect Moving Forward

watchOS 26 Beta 7 represents a significant milestone in Apple’s development process, offering meaningful updates that pave the way for the final release. With features like blood oxygen monitoring, expanded digital driver’s license support, and enhanced system performance, this update underscores Apple’s dedication to creating a robust and feature-rich watchOS ecosystem.

As the final release approaches, Apple continues to refine its software to meet the needs of its diverse user base. Whether you’re a developer, a beta tester, or a casual user, these updates highlight the potential of watchOS 26 to deliver a more seamless and engaging Apple Watch experience.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



