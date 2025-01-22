watchOS 11.3 RC First Look: Uncover ALL the Hidden Updates!

Apple Watch users, get ready for the latest improvements and fixes coming your way with the watchOS 11.3 Release Candidate (RC). This update, identified by build number 22S553, is a 264 MB download that focuses on enhancing stability, resolving persistent bugs, and introducing subtle refinements. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what you can expect from this update. The detailed video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us more details on the Release Candidate versions of watchOS 11.3.

Under the Hood: Bug Fixes and Enhancements

The watchOS 11.3 RC addresses several long-standing issues that have affected user experience. One of the most notable fixes is the resolution of the HealthKit authorization prompts issue. Users have reported being repeatedly asked to authorize apps accessing health data, which has been a frustrating experience. With this update, you can expect smoother integration with third-party health and fitness apps.

Another significant fix is the resolution of the modular watch face glitch. Some users have encountered instances where the modular watch face turns black and becomes unresponsive. The watchOS 11.3 RC addresses this issue, restoring functionality to one of the most popular customizable watch faces.

Security at the Forefront

As with all Apple updates, security remains a top priority in the watchOS 11.3 RC. While specific vulnerabilities addressed in this release have not been disclosed, you can rest assured that critical patches are included to safeguard your device. Once the final version is officially launched, full details will be available on Apple’s security release page.

Subtle but Noteworthy Updates

Although the watchOS 11.3 RC doesn’t introduce any groundbreaking new features, it does include some minor changes that enhance the overall user experience. One such change is the notification design. Alerts summarized on the Apple Watch now appear in italics, providing a subtle visual distinction. However, it’s worth noting that notification summaries for news and entertainment categories have been temporarily disabled due to processing errors.

For smart home enthusiasts, the watchOS 11.3 RC brings a welcome addition to the Home app. You can now automate robot vacuum devices directly from your Apple Watch. If you own a compatible vacuum, you can schedule and control it without the need for your iPhone or iPad.

The Missing Piece: Unity Watch Face

Despite speculation and anticipation, the watchOS 11.3 RC does not include a new Unity watch face. Apple has previously used Unity watch faces to celebrate cultural themes, and many users have been eagerly awaiting its return. While it’s not present in this release, there’s still hope for its inclusion in a future update, possibly later this month.

Installation and Known Issues

If you’re eager to explore the new features and fixes offered by the watchOS 11.3 RC, you can install it now. However, it’s important to keep in mind that this is a Release Candidate version, meaning that minor issues may still persist. Some users have reported freezing during the update process. If you encounter this issue, a forced restart may be necessary to complete the installation. Apple is expected to resolve this problem in the final release.

Looking Ahead: Official Release

The official release of watchOS 11.3 is expected to roll out around January 27, 2024. While the RC version provides a glimpse into the improvements and fixes, waiting for the final release ensures a more polished and stable experience.

Addresses critical bugs and enhances stability

Resolves HealthKit authorization prompts issue

Fixes modular watch face glitch

Includes security patches to safeguard your device

Introduces subtle updates to notification design and Home app functionality

The watchOS 11.3 RC is a testament to Apple’s commitment to refining the Apple Watch experience. By addressing user concerns, improving performance, and introducing subtle enhancements, this update aims to deliver a smoother and more secure wearable platform. Whether you rely on your Apple Watch for fitness tracking, smart home control, or everyday convenience, the watchOS 11.3 update is designed to elevate your experience. Stay tuned for the official release later this month to enjoy the full benefits of this latest iteration of watchOS.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals