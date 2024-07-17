Apple’s watchOS 11 New Fitness Features Tested (Video)

One of the key features introduced in watchOS 11 is the effort score, which measures the intensity of a workout based on the user’s heart rate. After completing a workout, users have the option to manually adjust the score to better reflect their perceived exertion. This feature allows for a more personalized and accurate representation of the workout’s intensity.

However, some users have reported issues with consistent scoring and automatic prompts, which can affect the accuracy of the effort score. Apple is expected to address these concerns in future updates to ensure a more reliable and user-friendly experience. The video below from DC Rainmaker give us a look at the new fitness features in watchOS 11.

Training Load: Tracking Fitness Progress

Another significant addition to watchOS 11 is the training load metric, which is calculated by multiplying the effort score by the workout duration. This metric provides users with a comprehensive overview of their fitness progress, displaying 28-day and 7-day average trends.

While the training load feature is undoubtedly useful, some users have pointed out that the lack of numerical values for acute load makes it less precise compared to competitors like Garmin. Apple may consider incorporating more detailed data in future iterations to provide users with a more comprehensive understanding of their training load.

Heart Rate Zones: Understanding Workout Intensity

watchOS 11 also introduces heart rate zones, which are automatically configured based on the user’s resting and maximum heart rates. These zones help users understand the intensity of their workouts and optimize their training accordingly.

However, some users have found that the zones appear skewed low, which can impact the accuracy of the effort score. Apple is likely to fine-tune this feature based on user feedback to ensure more accurate and reliable heart rate zone data.

Vitals Tracking: Monitoring Overall Health

In addition to fitness-focused features, watchOS 11 also includes enhanced vitals tracking, which focuses on overnight metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, blood oxygenation, and sleep duration. These metrics provide users with valuable insights into their overall health and well-being.

While the vitals tracking feature is a welcome addition, some users have reported that alerts for atypical readings are limited and not always triggered, which can be a drawback for those relying on these alerts for health monitoring. Apple may consider improving the sensitivity and reliability of these alerts in future updates.

User Interface: Accessibility and Customization

watchOS 11 makes the training load and vitals data easily accessible via the Activity app on both the watch and the paired iPhone. This app allows users to customize effort scores for various sports and activities, making it easier to track performance across different types of workouts.

The user interface is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, ensuring that users can easily navigate and interpret the data provided by the new features.

Comparisons and Criticisms: Room for Improvement

While Apple’s watchOS 11 introduces significant improvements to fitness tracking, some users have pointed out areas where the system could be further refined. When compared to competitors like Garmin, Apple’s training load data is less detailed. However, Apple’s system allows for manual adjustments, which is beneficial for low heart rate activities like hiking.

Users have suggested that Apple include numerical values and clearer ranges to improve usability and accuracy. These suggestions are likely to be taken into consideration for future updates.

Future Improvements: Balancing Accessibility and Detailed Metrics

Based on the feedback received during the beta testing phase, Apple is expected to make potential tweaks and improvements in future updates. The company aims to strike a balance between accessibility for general users and providing detailed metrics for endurance athletes, ensuring that watchOS 11 meets the needs of a wide range of users.

As Apple continues to refine and enhance the fitness tracking capabilities of watchOS 11, users can expect a more comprehensive, accurate, and user-friendly experience that helps them better understand and optimize their fitness journey.

Effort score measures workout intensity based on heart rate

Training load calculates fitness progress using effort score and workout duration

Heart rate zones help users understand workout intensity

Vitals tracking monitors overall health through overnight metrics

User interface allows for easy access and customization of fitness data

Future updates to address user feedback and balance accessibility with detailed metrics

In conclusion, Apple’s watchOS 11 introduces a suite of new fitness tracking features that provide users with valuable insights into their workout intensity, overall fitness trends, and general health. While there is room for improvement, these features represent a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing commitment to empowering users to lead healthier, more active lives.

Source & Image Credit: DC Dainmaker



