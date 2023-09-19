watchOS 10 lands on the Apple Watch

As well as releasing iOS 17 for the iPhone, Apple also released their new watchOS 10 software update for the Apple Watch, this new update brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch and many design changes and more.

Some of the new features included in this update include the new Smart Stack features, offering a personalized approach to widget organization and display. You can choose up to eight widgets, which the watch will then rotate based on your usage patterns. This creates an efficient way to get the information you need without the hassle of navigating through multiple widgets.

In addition to Smart Stack, watchOS 10 comes loaded with a variety of other upgrades. Among them are a revamped Control Center, enhanced fitness monitoring capabilities, on-the-spot Functional Threshold Power (FTP) assessments during workouts, and unmatched options for device customization and management

The new watchOS 10 software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the Apple Wach app on your iPhone. You will need to update your iPhone to iOS 17 first, once this is done you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to 50% before installing the update. You can find out more details about this new Apple Watch update over at Apple’s website.

