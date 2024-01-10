watchOS 10.3 beta 3 released to developers

Apple has recently unveiled watchOS 10.3 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, closely following the release of the second beta just a week earlier. In conjunction with this, Apple has also launched iOS 17.3 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 beta 3 for the iPad.

The latest watchOS 10.3 beta 3 is now accessible for developers, offering an opportunity for thorough testing. Additionally, Apple is expected to extend this update to public beta testers in the near future.

Details regarding the enhancements and new features in the latest watchOS 10.3 remain limited. However, it is speculated that this version might include support for collaborative playlists, a feature anticipated in the upcoming iOS 17.3 for iPhone. Moreover, the update is likely to encompass a series of bug fixes and performance enhancements tailored for the Apple Watch.

Given that this release marks only the third beta of watchOS 10.3, the final version’s release for the Apple Watch is not immediate. It is projected to be available towards the end of January. We are committed to providing updates on the release date and further details about watchOS 10.3 as soon as they become available. The new watchOS 10.3 is now available for developers to test, or you can find out more details at the link below, we are also expecting Apple to release a public beta of the software soon as well.

