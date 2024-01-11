watchOS 10.3 Beta 3 in action (Video)

If you’re an Apple enthusiast, you will be pleased to know that the tech giant has rolled out its latest beta update, watchOS 10.3 Beta 3, particularly targeting the Apple Watch Ultra 1. This update, approximately 341 MB in size, may vary slightly based on your device and the version of the previous beta installed. But that’s not all; Apple has also introduced updates across its ecosystem, including iOS 17.3 Beta 3, iPadOS 17.3 Beta 3, macOS 14.3 Beta 3, and tvOS 17.3 Beta 3, with tvOS 17.3 Beta 3 lagging slightly behind in its release.

A nifty addition is the ability to collaborate on playlists in Apple Music. This feature syncs seamlessly across iOS and WatchOS, enhancing your music experience. The beta release hasn’t been without its share of battery performance concerns. However, these are expected to be addressed in the final release, so keep an eye out for improvements.

Apple’s latest beta releases, especially watchOS 10.3 Beta 3, continue to showcase its commitment to enhancing user experience through incremental, yet impactful updates. Whether you’re a health enthusiast relying on Siri for streamlined data or a music lover excited about collaborative playlists, these updates promise to elevate your interaction with Apple devices.

Remember, staying updated with these beta releases not only gives you a sneak peek into what’s coming but also enables you to be part of a community that shapes future technology. So, if you’re as excited as we are about these developments, ensure your devices are ready for what’s coming next! We are expecting the final version of watchOS 10.3 to be released later this month.

Source: Half Man Half Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals