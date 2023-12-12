watchOS 10.2 lands on the Apple Watch

Apple has released watchOS 10.2 for the Apple Watch, the update comes along with iOS 17.2 for the iPhone, macOS Sonoma 14.2 for the Mac, and iPadOS 17.2 for the iPad, the update brings a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features to the Apple Watch.

This update now lets you access your health data on your Apple Watch with Siri, there are also some new features for the Apple HomePod with your Apple Watch and more, you can see more information below.

Here are the watchOS 10.2 release notes:

watchOS 10.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

● Access and log Health app data with Siri (Available on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2)

● Automatically view Now Playing when in proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts (Available on Apple Watch Series 6 and later and Apple Watch Ultra)

● Enable the ability to swipe to change watch faces in Settings

● Enable the ability to confirm ending workouts in Settings

● Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers’ voices in most Fitness+ workouts

● Resolves an issue that can cause watch faces added in the Watch app on iPhone to not appear on Apple Watch

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new watchOS 10.2 software update is now available to download, you can install the update from your Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent.

Source Apple



