watchOS 10.2 beta 2 released to developers

Last week Apple released a range of new betas, th]ese included the new watchOS 10.2 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, iPadOS 17.2 beta 2 for the iPad, macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 2 for the Mac, tvOS 17.2 beta 2 for the Apple TV and iOS 17.2 beta 2 for the iPhone, these new betas come two weeks after the previous ones.

These new software updates will bring a range of new features to Apple’s devices, and these new betas have so far been made available to developers, we are also expecting some new public betas to be released as well.

The new watchOS 10.2 beta 2 comes with support for the new iMessage Contact Key Verification feature which is also coming to the iPhone and other Apple devices, it will also include various performance improvements and also bug fixes for the Apple Watch.

The watchOS 10.2 beta 2 software along with the iOS 17.2 beta 2, iPadOS 17.2 beta 2, tvOS 17.2 beta 2, and macOS Sonoma 114.2 beta 2 are now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details over at the Apple developer website at the link below. We are expecting the final versions of these software updates to be released sometime in December, as soon as we get some information on when they will be released, we will let you know.

Source Apple



