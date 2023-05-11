Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun gameplay – launches May 23rd 2023

The development team responsible for creating the new Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun game offering a gory, rapid-fire boomer shooter blast from the past that is as nostalgic as its gameplay. Have released a new gameplay teaser trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect when you take control of a mighty Sternguard Veteran along with his faithful servo-skull and plunge headlong into the grim dark universe of Warhammer 40,000.

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun is now available to preorder and will officially launch later this month, being available to play from May 23, 2023 onwards on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

“In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood. Run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!”

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun gameplay

“Summoned by the Inquisition, ready your righteous arsenal, your indomitable armor and your battle-honed instincts to Scour Graia, a Forge World on the brink, overrun by Cultists, Traitors and Daemons. Blast cultists apart with your mighty Boltgun! Smash traitors with your Charge! Shred the spawn of the Archenemy with your Chainsword! Maim and obliterate hordes of foes with your array of iconic weapons! “

“Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic FPS gameplay and the stylish visuals of your favourite 90’s retro shooters. Only in death does duty end! Unleash your wrath upon the enemies of the Imperium! Let the hordes of Chaos know fear.”

Source : Steam : Focus Entertainment





