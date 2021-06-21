PC builders and enthusiasts may be interested in these unique walnut wood RTX 30-series water blocks introduced by EK Water Blocks this week, offering a Signature Edition product portfolio, the EK Lignum range. he EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080-3090 Lignum water block is compatible with most reference design (not Founders Edition) GeForce RTX 3080, 3090, and Zotac Trinity RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards.

The Walnut wood RTX 30-series water blocks have been specifically designed and equipped with a thicker copper base to clear the tall capacitors on most reference design graphics cards. Giving the water block the advantage of having a wider compatibility list without sacrificing any coolant flow.

“Inspired by EK’s founder’s love for woodwork and modern computer technologies and named after the Latin word for wood. A perfect symbiosis of the oldest natural building material and contemporary high-end cooling solutions. An unparalleled example of how your PC can reflect your lifestyle. The Lignum line and its wooden opulence can bring a feeling of comfort and warmth to your home while keeping your PC cool and silent for its maximum possible performance.”

“These newly developed water blocks feature optimized flow paths that reduce hydrodynamic instabilities and vortexing (dead spots) inside of them. Additionally, this new design allows the terminal to be screwed directly onto the copper cold plate of the GPU block, making it more rigid and reducing the chances of damaging the water block. This Signature Edition product comes with an included backplate that was specially designed and fabricated only for the EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Lignum block. The aluminium black anodized backplate has a flap on the side that folds all the way down, covering the entire side of the GPU PCB.”



