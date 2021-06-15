New Razer Blade 14 laptop features Ryzen 5900HX and GeForce RTX 3080

Razer has this week introduced its new Razer Blade 14 laptop equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs and capable of supporting up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. Built with NVIDIA’s award-winning Ampere architecture, the RTX 30 Series offers “improved raytracing and advanced AI features to create more visually immersive worlds” and the laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU offering 8 cores and 16 threads offering a Max Boost of 4.6 GHz, 20 MB cache.

“As gamers demand lighter and more powerful form factors in gaming laptops, we have remained committed to our goal of delivering best-in-class mobile processors for premium OEM designs,” said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “We are excited to collaborate with Razer, for the first time ever, by powering the Razer Blade 14 with the best mobile processors we have developed for gaming, the Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors.”

Prices start from $1,800 and the laptop features a AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, Windows 10 Home, 14″ 144Hz Full HD, GeForce RTX 3060 and 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD. If your budget will stretch further the $2200 you will receive a Razer Blade 14 equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, Windows 10 Home, 14″ 165Hz QHD, GeForce RTX 3070 and 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, or for $2800 a laptop featuring AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, Windows 10 Home, 14″ 165Hz QHD, GeForce RTX 3080 and 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.

“All Rise! The moment you have been waiting for has finally arrived. Introducing the all-new Razer Blade 14—The Ultimate AMD gaming laptop powered by an unlocked @AMD Ryzen 5900HX processor and the latest @NVIDIAGeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Experience the world’s most powerful and thinnest 14” gaming laptop with up to 12 hours of battery life, lots and lots of ports, and a built-in web camera for uncompromising performance that can’t be beat. “

“Its cutting-edge thermal materials and vapor chamber cooling system quietly and efficiently dissipate heat through the evaporation and condensation of an internal fluid—a design which has also helped the Razer Blade 14 achieve its thin profile.As the smallest and thinnest 14” gaming laptop in the market, it’s over 30% smaller in volume than average 15” gaming laptops, providing a level of portability that’s essential to all movers. Forged from CNC aluminum with an anodized finish, the Razer Blade 14 also has a durability that belies its incredibly sleek profile.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals