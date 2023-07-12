LITO next generation walkie-talkie from $59

Combining the latest advancements with a pioneering spirit, BEEBEST has gone through dozens of prototypes to create a game-changer that will push the boundaries of the walkie-talkie industry – introducing BEEBEST LITO. This wearable walkie-talkie boasts sleek style and great functionality, making it perfect for your outdoor activities. LITO is incredibly slim with a 14mm ultra-thin body, so it easily fits into any pocket.

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $59 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

LITO walkie-talkie features

Hands-free communication with a walkie-talkie is crucial during outdoor expeditions such as mountaineering, rock climbing, skiing, and cycling, liberating your hands for greater convenience and safety. And with LITO, users can free up their hands by wearing or attaching it according to their needs (such as on helmets, bicycles, backpacks, etc.). And that’s not all! You can control it smoothly using an innovative Smart Ring Controller now! BEEBEST has innovatively designed a wireless ring controller that allows you to activate LITO simply by pressing the controller button during sports activities.

With the assumption that the LITO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the LITO walkie-talkie project evaluate the promotional video below.

LITO supports both Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphones, eliminating the need to reach out and hold the walkie-talkie and enabling hands-free call reception. Moreover, LITO provides a stable signal and clear sound quality for timely, smooth, and secure communication. It’s designed to be easily mounted on standard Action Camera mounts like arm straps, helmets, and more. You can effortlessly switch between various action scenes.

Walkie-talkie ring controller

LITO offers up to 2W power for FRS and UHF CB frequencies in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, and 0.5W power for PMR446 in Europe. The communication distance tested in extreme scenarios can reach a 36-mile long distance. It’s equipped with a high-capacity 2190mAh battery, providing 5 days of standby time and at least 16 hours of continuous usage.

LITO is resistant to water splashes and dust particles due to its IP54 rating. This feature ensures its functionality and durability even in challenging conditions. Furthermore, BEEBEST’s smart app enables you to share your location even in areas without network access. By connecting to the BLE of the mobile phone, LITO can obtain the location information from the mobile phone’s GPS and send it to other people through the walkie-talkie.

LITO has 118 channels in total, including 22 FRS channels, 16 PMR channels, 80 UHF CB channels, and 20 custom channels. In addition, you can keep your conversations secure and confidential at all times with 122 privacy codes. Users can configure settings such as frequency, sub-code, and channel customization at a faster rate. Besides, the app offers standard map features like scaling, distance, latitude, and longitude measurement. The setup of LITO is a breeze. Just follow these easy steps: download the app, connect, and activate the walkie-talkie. Next, choose the country you’re in, and it will automatically configure the appropriate legal frequency bands and power settings.

BEEBEST is a company that specializes in the development of advanced communication technology and terminal devices, with a focus on delivering exceptional quality and cutting-edge walkie-talkie products. They prioritize customer satisfaction and aim to create a smart world of seamless connectivity through continuous innovation in technology, user experience, and design.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the walkie-talkie, jump over to the official LITO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals