VIRGO e-bike helmet offers full facial protection

E-bike owners and riders may be interested in a new safety cycling helmet specifically designed to provide an alternative to traditional bicycle helmets or full motorcycle helmets in the form of VIRGO designed to offer superior protection to e-bike riders. Launched via Kickstarter the campaign has already surpassed its funding goal by more than tenfold.

The design of Virgo is centered around a polycarbonate shell which is lined with multiple layers of expanded polystyrene core foam. This construction provides a robust and durable protective layer. The Virgo helmet incorporates the advanced Mips system, a revolutionary impact absorption feature that is common in many motorcycle helmets, offering an added layer of safety to the wearer.

Early bird deals are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $99 or £77 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 60% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the distinguishing features of the Virgo helmet is its full-face protection. Unlike traditional bicycle helmets that offer coverage only for the skull and crown, Virgo features a moto lid-style chin bar and a rotative switchable front visor that offers complete face protection. The helmet comes in three color options: white, black, and sand, catering to different aesthetic preferences.

In addition, the front visor of the Virgo helmet is not just rotative but also swappable, and the helmet comes in multiple tints and color options. The helmet shell is also equipped with over half a dozen ventilation ports, designed to maintain a comfortable interior temperature and reduce humidity. Despite its robust construction and additional features, the Virgo helmet is remarkably lightweight, weighing between 1.3 and 1.4 pounds. This is about half the weight of even the lightest full-face motorcycle helmets, making it comfortable for long rides without compromising on safety.

The Virgo helmet also incorporates a removable LED taillight that can be magnetically attached to the helmet. This feature enhances visibility, increasing the safety of the rider in low-light conditions. Additionally, the helmet has cut-outs over the ears to allow riders to hear their surroundings more easily, a critical feature for safe riding in urban environments.

The Virgo e-bike safety helmet from THE BEAM is a substantial step forward in e-bike safety technology. By merging the protective features of a motorcycle helmet with the lightweight and comfortable design of a bicycle helmet, it aims to provide the optimal safety solution for e-bike riders.”

If the VIRGO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the VIRGO e-bike safety helmet project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the e-bike safety helmet, jump over to the official VIRGO crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

