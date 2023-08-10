Wacom One creative pen displays and pen tablets

Wacom, a leading innovator in the digital pen technology industry, has recently unveiled its latest product line, the Wacom One. This new series, which includes two creative pen displays and two pen tablets, is designed to cater to a wide range of users, from creative beginners and productivity enthusiasts to those who are simply intrigued by the possibilities of digital pen use.

The Wacom One product line is comprised of the Wacom One S and Wacom One M pen tablets, as well as the Wacom One 12 and Wacom One 13 touch pen displays. These pen displays boast 11.6” and 13.3” glass screens, offering a 1920×1080 Full HD resolution, 99% sRGB, and low parallax. Notably, the Wacom One13 touch is the first pen display in the compact entry level category to feature 10 finger multi-touch gestures, setting a new standard in the industry.

The Wacom One S and M pen tablets are also breaking new ground as the first entry level pen tablets to offer 4K pressure sensitivity that supports tilt for calligraphy effects. The customizable pen, which features 2 side switches, is available in a variety of color options, allowing users to personalize their digital pen experience.

Windows, macOS, Android and ChromeOS

In terms of compatibility, the Wacom One pen tablets and displays can be used with Windows, macOS, Android and ChromeOS and can be connected via a single USB-C cable connection. This makes the Wacom One series highly mobile and portable due to its slim design and light weight.

To further enhance the user experience, the Wacom Adventure Program offers users access to 16 software titles for various creative and non-creative fields, as well as over a hundred videos and tutorials. This provides a wealth of resources for users to explore and expand their digital creativity.

In line with Wacom’s commitment to sustainability, the Wacom One pen tablets and displays are the most sustainable products the company has offered to date. They have significantly reduced the use of petroleum-derived plastics and increased the use of post-consumer recycled plastics.

The Wacom One product family will be available this August on the Wacom eStore and select resellers. In a move to reduce cost and e-waste, customers have the option to purchase the display or tablet only and select accessories as needed.

Pricing and availability

Standard Models Available at Wacom eStore and Select Resellers:

Wacom One 13 touch pen display Standard model : €649.99 EUR £579.99 GBP

: Wacom One 12 pen display Standard model : €429.99 EUR £389.99 GBP

: Wacom One M pen tablet Standard model : €169.99 EUR £149.99 GBP

: Wacom One S pen tablet Standard model : €119.99 EUR £99.99 GBP

:

eStore Models with Customization Options:

The eStore models allow customers to purchase the display or tablet only and then select accessories such as a preferred pen, cabling, or a stand. This customization ability may reduce costs for customers, as they will only buy the accessories they need. It also contributes to reducing e-waste from unnecessary items.

Wacom One 13 touch pen display eStore model : Starting at €539.99 EUR Starting at £483.99 GBP

: Wacom One 12 pen display eStore model : Starting at €319.99 EUR Starting at £293.99 GBP

: Wacom One M pen tablet eStore model : Starting at €119.99 EUR Starting at £105.99 GBP

: Wacom One S pen tablet eStore model : Starting at €69.99 EUR Starting at £55.99 GBP

:

The Wacom One product line is a testament to Wacom’s dedication to innovation, user experience, and sustainability. Whether you’re a creative beginner, a productivity enthusiast, or simply interested in digital pen use, the Wacom One series offers a versatile and sustainable solution to meet your needs.

Source: Wacom



