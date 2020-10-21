VW Taos is an all-new compact SUV

VW has unveiled a new compact SUV that is smaller than its existing Tiguan. The compact SUV is designed to be as affordable as the popular Jetta. Taos promises power, space, and technology that’s competitive with the class at an entry-level price.

All trims feature LED headlights with higher levels featuring an illuminated line in the grill. The vehicle measures 175.8 inches long making it 9.3 inches shorter than the Tiguan. The wheelbase is 105.9 inches and the vehicle is 72.5 inches wide and 64.4 inches tall.

Passenger space is 99.5 cubic feet making it only 1.6 cubic feet less than the two-row Tiguan. Power comes from a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder that produces 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. FWD trims use an eight-speed transmission and 4Motion all-wheel-drive models feature a seven-speed DSG. The vehicle will arrive in the US next summer.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals