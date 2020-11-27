VW Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake plug-in hybrid models launched

The new plug-in hybrid versions of the Volkswagen Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake have launched in Europe.

Prices for the Arteon eHybrid start at €51,064 and the Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid start at €51,927, they come with an electric range of up to 59 km.

The electric ranges of both Volkswagens are ideally tailored to the typical usage habits of the modern driver. Taking Germany as an example: according to a study

published by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, 95 percent of all daily car journeys are shorter than 50 kilometres. As such, the majority of trips in Europe’s most populated country could be completed using the electric drive in the Arteon eHybrid and Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid.

Zero local emissions at speeds up to 130 km/h: When using the electric motor – and therefore emitting zero local emissions – the two new Arteon models can drive at speeds up to 130 km/h. At higher speeds, the efficient four-cylinder TSI engine (turbocharged petrol engine) is activated on top.

You can find out more details about the new VW Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake plug-in hybrid cars over at VW at the link below.

Source VW

