Firefox Reality VR web browser preview now available on PC

PC virtual reality uses may be interested to know that the made for virtual reality web browser Firefox Reality is now available as a preview for PC users. The VR web browser has been available for some time on stand-alone headsets such as the Oculus Quest, Oculus Go, HTC Vive Focus, and others but is now available on PCV are headsets. The WebXR-capable VR web browser supports standard 2D web browsing, 360 video, and immersive content.

As well as providing users with native support for WebXR and WebVR content, Mozilla says the browser also contains “the same privacy and security that underpin regular Firefox on the desktop.”

“Firefox Reality was specifically designed to tackle all of the new opportunities (and challenges) that come with browsing in VR. Firefox Reality serves you the very best immersive games, videos, environments, and experiences from around the Web. We have a bit of experience when it comes to making an awesome browser. Mozilla has been fighting for a better Internet since 1998.”

Source : Road to VR : Mozilla

