Firefox Reality VR web browser arriving on Pico Headsets

The Firefox Reality VR web browser was specifically designed to tackle all of the new opportunities and challenges that come with browsing content in virtual reality, says Mozilla. Launched back in 2018 the Firefox Reality VR web browser will soon be available on Pico Neo 2 virtual reality headsets.

“Firefox Reality brings content from the web that you know and love to Virtual Reality headsets. Our browser provides an open, accessible and secure way for everyone to explore the web. Experience sharp text, high quality videos, and a seamless transition from 2D to 3D immersive modes. Now with multiple windows, tabs and Firefox Accounts integration, you can enjoy the best possible web browsing experience with Firefox Reality.”

The Firefox Reality VR web browser is free to download and available for Oculus, Rift, Daydream and other VR headsets. Jump over to the official Mozilla Mixed Reality website for more details, specifications and download links.

Source: Mozilla : R2VR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals