New VR sword fighting game Blade & Sorcery update rolls out June 4th

Blade & Sorcery the built-for-VR medieval fantasy sandbox with full physics driven melee, ranged and magic combat currently in Early Access via Steam, will be receiving a huge update early next month in the form of the “Sorcery Update”.
“In Blade & Sorcery, the combat is limited only by your own creativity. Choose your weapon, choose your stance, choose your fighting style; Be the powerful warrior, ranger or sorcerer you always dreamed of becoming!”
The Blade & Sorcery U8 “The Sorcery Update” will be available to Steam and Oculus players on June 4th 2020.
Current features:
– Unique VR combat: Physics driven objects and characters
– 5 Maps (Home, Arena, Ruins, Market and canyon)
– More than 10 Weapons (swords, dagger, mace, shields, axes, spear, bow…)
– 3 spells (Slowing time, Telekinesis and Lightning)
– 3 enemy archetype (fighters, rangers and mages)
– Avatar customization
– Grappling and Punching
– Jumping, kicking, running
– Climbing
– Free locomotion
– Advanced Modding”
How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version?
“Features planned in the full version are:
– Player inventory
– Buying / unlocking equipment
– Skills tree
– New content (weapons, maps, armors)
– New enemy types
– Enhanced AI
– Full Modding (maps, weapons and custom scripting if possible)
Source : Wrap Frog : Steam : UploadVR