New VR sword fighting game Blade & Sorcery update rolls out June 4th

Blade & Sorcery the built-for-VR medieval fantasy sandbox with full physics driven melee, ranged and magic combat currently in Early Access via Steam, will be receiving a huge update early next month in the form of the “Sorcery Update”.

“In Blade & Sorcery, the combat is limited only by your own creativity. Choose your weapon, choose your stance, choose your fighting style; Be the powerful warrior, ranger or sorcerer you always dreamed of becoming!”

The Blade & Sorcery U8 “The Sorcery Update” will be available to Steam and Oculus players on June 4th 2020.

Current features:

– Unique VR combat: Physics driven objects and characters

– 5 Maps (Home, Arena, Ruins, Market and canyon)

– More than 10 Weapons (swords, dagger, mace, shields, axes, spear, bow…)

– 3 spells (Slowing time, Telekinesis and Lightning)

– 3 enemy archetype (fighters, rangers and mages)

– Avatar customization

– Grappling and Punching

– Jumping, kicking, running

– Climbing

– Free locomotion

– Advanced Modding”

How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version?

“Features planned in the full version are:

– Player inventory

– Buying / unlocking equipment

– Skills tree

– New content (weapons, maps, armors)

– New enemy types

– Enhanced AI

– Full Modding (maps, weapons and custom scripting if possible)

Source : Wrap Frog : Steam : UploadVR

