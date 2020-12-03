Solaris Offworld Combat VR shooter squad update announced

Virtual reality team based shooter Solaris Offworld Combat, will be receiving a new update this week, adding a wealth of new features and content to the game. Including a new map as well as the ability to create a squad, check out the announcement trailer below to learn more.

New additions in the latest update to Solaris Offworld Combat include:

– New Map: Fury Major – redesigned to focus on more centralized player engagement and close quarters combat

– Stamina Cooldown Changes: enjoy unlimited sprinting with a cooldown that happens only if you spam slide

– IRL Crouch To Slide

– Daily XP Bonus & Weekly Challenges

– Free Hand Tracking: you can now move both arms independently while playing, this will not affect your weapons accuracy

– Gameplay Balancing

– Bug Fixes & General Improvements

The VR shooter Solaris Offworld Combat base game is now available to purchase priced at $25.

“Step into the role of an Athlon — an elite VR athlete — and put your skills to the test in this futuristic world of high-stakes, fast-paced VR combat. Start each game with your pistol, then run, sprint, and slide your way across the arena — picking up weapons, equipment, and health packs along the way. Work with your team to take over the Control Point and win the match!”

Source : SOC : Road to VR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals