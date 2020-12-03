New Wacom VR Pen pressure sensitive stylus for both VR and tablets

Virtual reality users may be interested in a new VR Pen stylus unveiled by Wacom this week, equipped with its own independent tracking system and supporting all major head-mounted displays. The Wacom VR Pen has been designed to make it easy for you to accurately draw on a 2D tablet and continue your work, or add annotations, in your preferred virtual reality environment, providing a seamless workflow, from 2D to 3D, says Wacom. Watch the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the pressure sensitive VR pen.

“Grip force delivers the intended pen pressure naturally. By pressing on the pressure-sensitive button near the pen’s tip, stroke thickness changes depending on the amount of force. This delivers a similar experience to drawing with a pen on paper.Thanks to its slim and light design, and a similar grip style to a real pen, you can intuitively draw in the air, while still having easy access to each button. It is slimmer, lighter and optimized for VR creation. Artists can sketch in the air, just like they would with a real pen.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Wacom

