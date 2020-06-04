Flowborne VR meditation experience

Oculus Quest virtual reality headset owners looking for something a little more relaxing to engage in. May be interested in Flowbornea new VR meditation experience specifically designed for the Oculus Quest and now available via SideQuest as a pre-release for Quest owners.

“Flowborne is a new meditation app available now in pre-release for Oculus Quest users via SideQuest. It uses Touch controllers to accurately monitor your breathing patterns and control your movement on a meditative experience. “

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Flowborne is a virtual reality experience that conveys a healthy breathing style in an intuitive and playful way. The game takes you on a meditative journey through a fascinating virtual world. Follow the traces of Yuna who once roamed the temples of the world to discover the secret of the breath. Experience a memorable and deeply relaxing pilgrimage through soothing landscapes and unravel the secret of the breath. Allow yourself to let go and master the art of diaphragmatic breathing. This is a staggered pre-release. The current version contains the first two parts of the experience with 6 Chapters in total. Parts 3 and 4 will follow soon.”

Source : UploadVR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals