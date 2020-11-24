VIVE Focus Plus VR headset new features include VPN and management tools



HTC VIVE has announced new updates to its VIVE WAVE platform and VIVE Focus Plus VR headset bringing support for VPN and leading device management tools by VMware and MobileIron. HTC explains that the features rolled out today specifically address the “key operational and security concerns of businesses worldwide in deploying VR solutions”.

Updates to the Vive Focus Plus VR headset include:

– Mobile device management by VMWare and MobileIron for comprehensive enterprise control

– Addition of in-built VPN and offline operation capability for secure remote use

– Addition of screen recording functionality, for replay of training or remote collaboration in VR and on TVs, tablets, and PCs.

– Enhanced screen sharing with Miracast™ – share the VR screen to Windows 10 PCs, TVs, and tablets that support the Miracast™ standard.

– Unrestricted Kiosk Mode turns Vive Focus Plus into a fixed-purpose device out of the box, enabling app restriction and hiding distractions like alerts and other apps, or navigation.

“We are seeing a marked increase in demand for commercial VR solutions all over the world due to remote work requirements, and we know that security and manageability is critical to the continued successful adoption of Vive Focus Plus in the enterprise environment,” said Dan O’Brien, Head of VIVE Enterprise Solutions, HTC VIVE. “By supporting VPN, our customers will be able to securely collaborate on projects using VR no matter where in the world they are, with the proven enterprise expertise of our partners VMware and MobileIron.”

The headset is powered by the VIVE WAVE platform, which also received a substantial update to its SDK this month. The upgraded SDK (v. 3.2) includes:

– Streamlined development processes for XR applications using the Wave Unity XR Plugin for the latest Unity versions (2019.4+) or the new Wave plugins for Unreal Engine 4.24 & 4.25

– Reduced development iteration time using new Bundle Preview & Shader Stripping tools

– Hand tracking and gesture API

– Passthrough Support via new APIs, which allow a user to see the real world with a touch of a button

– Adaptive Quality and Foveated Rendering are now enabled by default and can be modified in the WaveVR settings

Source : HTC

