DvG – David vs Goliath VR game lets you battle giants next month

DvG is an all-new VR game launching on the Oculus Drift S, HTC Vive and Steam VR headsets next month, and will be available to play from November 23rd 2020 onwards. Oculus Quest 2 and PlayStation VR gamers will be able to enjoy the game a month later on December 23rd 2020.

“The greatest duel ever fought is reimagined by Visual Effects designers that brought you “Transformers,” “The Hobbit” and “Avatar.” DvG is an imaginative twist on the classic story of David versus Goliath. In this epic virtual reality game, YOU are the young shepherd boy tasked with protecting your sheep, family and country from the dangers of the outside world. “

“Armed with a unique, powerful sling, you must fend off mutton hungry wolves, ferocious lions and massive bears! Beware as this trio of bloodthirsty carnivores stalks you, surrounds you and attacks you and your sheep from every direction. If you survive these foes, your journey takes you to the battlefield where Israel faces their greatest enemy – the Philistines!”

DvG is now available to preorder, more information jump over to the official website by following the link below.

