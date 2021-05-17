SlimeVR full 360 degree virtual reality body tracker

Virtual reality developers, gamers and enthusiasts may be interested in a new full body tracker gearing up to launch via Crowd Supply. The SlimeVR Full Body Tracker consists of a set of sensors and software for Full Body Tracking (FBT) in virtual reality, and has been specifically designed to provide a system that makes VR FBT affordable, wireless with no base stations required, and a more comfortable option when compared with other full body trackers currently on the market. Also full open source hardware and software documentation will be available when the campaign goes live.

“SlimeVR FBT is a set of trackers and software that provide simple, effective tracking of the user’s body in VR and other applications. By using high-quality IMU sensors connected to PC over wifi, SlimeVR makes comfortable full-body tracking possible without wires, cameras, or base stations. Five trackers on the waist, thighs, and ankles track their rotation in space, then SlimeVR uses your proportions and headset position to calculate your joints, and tracks position using this info. In more technical terms, SlimeVR uses absolute orientation sensors and a skeleton model with user-entered proportions and forward kinematics to put virtual Vive trackers on key points.”

Specifications and features of the SlimeVR full body virtual reality tracker include:

– Native SteamVR support

– 100 Hz refresh rate

– Completely wireless, 2.4 Ghz Wi-Fi

– Over 15 hours of playtime with 1400 mAh battery

– USB charging and hacking

– Over-the-Air firmware updates

– Works with all headsets that connect to PC and provide positional tracking

– PC connection over Wi-Fi via card, dongle, integrated, or connect to router

