VR archery game In Death: Unchained Siege Of Heaven DLC arrives December 8th 2020



Virtual reality gamers who enjoy the excellent In Death: Unchained VR archery game will be pleased to know that a free DLC entitled Siege Of Heaven will be released for the game on December 8th, 2020. The latest DLC brings with it a new wave-based defense mode, offering a “fully-featured game-within-a-game”. Superbright’s CEO Wojtek Podgórski explains more about the latest In Death: Unchained update.

“It’s a fully-featured game-within-a-game, with shorter more “snackable” session times, where players can focus on having fun shooting for 15 minutes, from a safe stationary position, enjoy the game’s beautiful visuals and arguably VR’s best archery mechanics.”

“Grab your bow and rain down arrows against forsaken souls and angelic creatures that have taken over the afterlife, battle through the beautiful medieval fantasy levels of Heaven, Purgatory & Hell to restore Harmony”

“Our goal was to enhance the game in a way that will engage and challenge the advanced players, and boy it’s that and more – but we also wanted to make it approachable for everyone else,” says Podgórski in the same prepared statement. “We’ve heard our players say they’d love to be able to share the fun with friends and family, but maybe the game was too scary or too demanding. And we listened – we’ve all loved the archery from The Lab, this is how most of us got started in VR. With this DLC we hope to bring this experience to VR’s best platform – Oculus Quest, so anyone should be able to pick up the game and enjoy the best their Quest has to offer, at their own pace.”

Source : UploadVR : Quest Store

